Man indicted on murder, assault charges in fatal Savannah soccer complex shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) - Congressman Jeff Duncan (R-SC) issued the following statement on co-sponsoring the SAVE Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status against individuals seeking to donate or receive an organ.

“Many employees were forced to choose between getting the COVID shot or losing their livelihood, and now, medically-fragile individuals are forced to choose between getting the COVID shot or receiving a lifesaving organ transplant. This is blatant medical malpractice and denying lifesaving treatment because a patient has not been injected with the COVID shot is inhumane, evil, and unethical,” said Congressman Jeff Duncan. “I will not stop fighting for medical freedom, and I am proud to co-sponsor Rep. Ben Cline’s SAVE Act of 2022 (Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement) to help combat this. I am also pleased to see action taken to fight this medical malpractice and discrimination in the South Carolina State House.”

“I am extremely disappointed to see that the Medical University of South Carolina is actively kicking individuals off the organ transplant list and denying patients lifesaving treatment because of their COVID-19 vaccination status,” said Congressman Jeff Duncan. “MUSC has removed an Easley resident from a kidney transplant list because he chose not to receive the COVID shot and will reportedly remove nearly two dozen individuals awaiting an organ transplant for the same reason. This decision is not ‘following the science’ but is endangering lives to fit a false narrative since the COVID shot lacks long-term data, is not always sufficient in preventing transmission or infection, is often less effective than natural immunity, and is sometimes unsafe for the immunocompromised.”