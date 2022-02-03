Suspect indicted on 8 charges in deadly downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is facing multiple charges for a shooting in downtown Savannah that left one man dead.

On Dec. 3, Rashiid Wright, 32, was arrested for the murder of Ol’Liek Bonaparte, 23, during a traffic stop after a shooting occurred on W. Congress and Jefferson streets around 2:30 a.m. Savannah police found Bonaparte critically injured at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A Chatham County grand jury handed down an 8-count indictment on Tuesday. Wright was formally charged with malice murder, 2 counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and recidivist.