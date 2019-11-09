Suspect in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping extradited to Auburn, petition made to strengthen bond conditions

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WIAT) –The latest on the disappearance of 19-year-old college student Aniah Blanchard (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Ibraheem Yazeed extradited to Auburn

Ibraheem Yazeed has been transported to Auburn after being ruled by a court to be extradited in the case of the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.

Yazeed is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.

—

9 p.m.

Thousands demand changing bond conditions for Yazeed

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – The disappearance of Aniah Blanchard is inspiring a change.com online petition for stricter bond conditions for repeat offenders.

As of Friday night, 9,000 people plus have signed, including Blanchard’s mother Angela Harris.

“Because a violent offender out on bond has kidnapped my daughter,” wrote Harris.

The petition was started a day ago by Amy Crum as outrage continues rolling across east Alabama after 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery was named as the suspect in Aniah’s disappearance.

“This man should have never been released on bond after he attempted to murder an officer in 2012, and continued his violent path after being released from those charges, went on to victimize more people, including but not limited to, Aniah Blanchard. The situation involving Aniah would have most likely never happened when it did. I am asking that if anybody commits a violent offense that they’re not allowed to be released on bond, and if they are, they must remain on house incarceration until the verdict of the crime against them is read, “ stated Crum.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register says the focus of the case has always been to find Blanchard and provide answers to her family.

“It’s about Aniah. Giving them some peace of mind about what has happened and what has taken place,” said Register.

Police say there is no indication at this point Blanchard and Yazeed knew one another prior to her abduction.

—

3:42 p.m.

Aniah Blanchard may have been fatally injured, affidavit reveals

State forensic scientists determined the blood found in the passenger side of Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle is “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by CBS 42.

The affidavit states “a witness identified Yazeed as the individual he observed forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in this vehicle.”

—

3 p.m.

Ibraheem Yazeed has been charged with kidnapping and will be extradited to Auburn, according to an Escambia County judge. According to our sister station WKRG, Yazeed won’t challenge extradition.

Ibraheem Yazeed in a Escambia County courtroom Friday, Nov. 8 (WKRG)

—

9 a.m.

Auburn awaits Yazeed’s return

The City of Auburn states that suspect Yazeed is being held in the Escambia County Jail pending extradition to Lee County, Alabama, where he will be charged with kidnapping first degree.

—

6 a.m.

More information released about Yazeed’s arrest

U.S. Marshals told our sister station, WKRG, that suspect Yazeed was taken into custody following a short chase with police near I-10 and Pine Forest Road around 11:30 Thursday night.

A K-9 was used to bring Yazeed into custody.

—

2:32 a.m.

Yazeed is processed in Escambia County Jail

Authorities have arrested the suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.

Ibraheem Yazeed was booked into the Escambia County Jail in Florida at 2:32 a.m. local time. He is being held on no bond.

Auburn police identified Yazeed as a person of interest in the disappearance of the 19-year-old on Thursday. They also said he has been charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Aniah Blanchard was last seen on October 24 and evidence has determined Yazeed was at the same location she was at, according to Auburn Police. Authorities also claim he was allegedly involved in taking Aniah against her will.

As of Thursday, Yazeed has been out on bond in a kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder case out of Montgomery, where he is charged with robbing, beating and holding one man against his will on Jan. 29, as well as beating another man to the point of unconsciousness and “near death,” according to court records.

On July 1, 2017, deputies with the Cass County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office arrested in Missouri on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer in Johnson County, Kansas.

Over the years, Yazeed has been charged with various crimes, but a grand jury never indicted him. On April 30, 2011, Yazeed was charged with robbing someone at gunpoint in Montgomery with three other people. A grand jury never indicted him and returned no bill.

In January 2012, Yazeed was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer. According to court records, Yazeed was charged with trying to kill two police officers in Montgomery by ramming his car into their patrol car. However, a grand jury did not return a bill on him and he was never indicted on the charge.



Additional charges are expected to come against Yazeed as well as additional arrests in the case.

There is a $105,000 reward for information on Blanchard’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

