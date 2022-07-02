SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested by the Savannah Police Department in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Friday.

Alex Eric Duncan, 21, was identified as a suspect in the Meadows Avenue shooting that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Samuel Bryant IV. Duncan has been booked into the Chatham County jail on the charge of murder.

The shooting occurred July 1 sometime before 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Bryant was still alive and was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.