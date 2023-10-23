SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Since 2002, April Daniels, a three-time cancer survivor, has honored and supported other cancer survivors and fighters. Her way of paying it forward is by opening her doors and allowing women to share their cancer journey on Sunday afternoon.

“One thing that we all have in common is the fight,” April said to the group of women who attended. “It’s truly a fight.”

It’s been more than 20 years since April’s first cancer diagnosis. This year she hosted the ‘Spectrum of Strength: Survivor’s Stories’, a social.

“My story might help the next woman and their story might help the next woman,” April said. “I normally don’t get a chance to fellowship with them all together, so this year I want us all to be in the same room and be able to share our journey together.”

Being able to share her journey is important, hoping the women attending the meeting leave with a positive outlook.

“In the meantime, ya’ll enjoy every minute and every second,” She said. “Just enjoy life to the fullest. One of the things I want to leave ya’ll with is peace.”

Felicia Thompson shared her journey, and she explained the day she found out she had cancer.

“It’s a lot. All I could think of is: ‘God you could not have brought me this far to have a husband and a son to take me now.’ It was either I sit there and have a pity party, or I move forward and trust God.”

Each of the women in the room leaned on each other, held hands, understood, and most importantly loved. Based on the atmosphere, it’s fair to say having a safe space for women battling cancer is important.

“It feels so good to be in a room around other women that are experiencing the same thing that I went through,” Antoinette Fields said as she concluded the story of her cancer journey. “Some people say: ‘How are you so strong to tell your story?’ You have to tell your story.”