Sunset shopping: A new Pooler experience

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce brings a new event to the Pooler Area! The chamber will be hosting its first event of the Sunset Shopping Series on Thursday, July 1st, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Local marketplace vendors from the community will set up shop for an evening of enjoyment in the chamber park at 305 W Collins Street. The Marketplace will include 10 – 15 vendors from the area, as well as 3 – 4 food trucks.

This event will take place the first Thursday of every month, July through October of this year with various

vendors and food trucks cycling through each month. We will have a live radio broadcast by 104, The Surf,

plenty of parking, NO COST for admission, and there will be seating available near the fountain in the park

to relax and enjoy the eclectic shopping and tasty food.

“We are excited to host this new idea,” said Pam Southard, Executive Director of the Chamber, “and we

hope it grows in popularity with our community as we continue to plan events that celebrate Pooler and

bring people together”.