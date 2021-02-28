Sunday morning mobile home fire in Liberty County displaces 2

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WSAV) — An early morning fire in Liberty County displaced a man and woman from their mobile home.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, broke out at the mobile home on the 200 block of Salette Street.

The man living in the home reported a smell of smoke, according to Walthourville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Anthony Burns.

When he went to investigate, he encountered heavy smoke in the hallway and jumped out of a window to safety.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting from a bedroom window. They were able get inside the home through the front door and get the fire under control within nine minutes.

Burns says it’s too early to determine how the fire started.



A unit from Liberty County Fire Services Station 15, units from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Walthourville Police Department and Georgia State Patrol were on hand to assist with the blaze.