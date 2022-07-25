(WSAV) – The Sun Belt Conference released its annual preseason Coaches’ Poll Monday, which slotted the Georgia Southern Eagles into fifth place out of seven in the Sun Belt East division.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗦.@AppState_FB & @RaginCajunsFB tabbed to win their respective divisions & face off in the #SunBeltFB Championship Game for the fourth time in five years in the 2022 Sun Belt Football Preseason Coaches Poll. ☀️🏈



The Eagles finished ahead of only conference newcomers James Madison and Old Dominion, who occupied sixth and seventh place, respectively. Georgia Southern’s main football rival, App State, earned a first place selection with 10 of 14 possible votes.



One conference coach gave a first-place vote to Georgia Southern.



On the western side of the poll, Louisiana garnered 12 of a possible 14 first-place votes, good enough for an overall first-place showing. The other two votes went to South Alabama.



No Georgia Southern players made it onto the preseason all-Sun Belt first team, which was unveiled along with the coaches’ poll. However, four Eagles occupied spots on the second team: 6th-year defensive lineman Justin Ellis, redshirt junior defensive back Derrick Canteen, punter Anthony Beck and all-purpose special-teamer Amare Jones.



Sun Belt Media Day will start on Tuesday, July 26 with commissioner Keith Gill’s State of the Conference address. Georgia Southern’s cohort will step up to the interview table at 12:30 p.m. ET. The university will be represented by head coach Clay Helton, quarterback Kyle Vantrease and defensive lineman Dillon Springer.



The press conference will be broadcast on ESPN+.