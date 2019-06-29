Summer Bonanza brings community leaders, kids together

Summer Bonanza is a mentoring program that provides structured summer activities for kids in Chatham County.



Retired Chatham County Commissioner, Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas started it 1991 and to date, the program has impacted 5,000 kids.

Today’s Mentor-for-a-day will bring 100 kids and community leaders together for a unique bonding experience.



Mentors will cover important topics like school safety, bullying, and nutrition. Lunch will be provided and at the end of the program, each mentor will present their mentee with a small gift.

“When I’m gone I’m hoping others will help continue the program because it really is a wonderful program,” said Program Founder and former Commissioner Dr. Prscilla Thomas. “It’s very unique and it’s very helpful to children as well as parents.”

It’s happening at the Memorial Medical Center Auditorium, building 300 at 4700 Waters Avenue right across from the Georgia Eye Institute.



Organizers hope this youth initiative will not only provide activities that build character, but also encourage leadership, and integrity-while promoting health and wellness, cultural awareness, and community service.