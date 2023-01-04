SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As a cold front moves through the southeastern United States, strong and severe storms have been developing. The severe weather threat now moves into southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry until 2 p.m.

Timing for storms looks to begin in the early afternoon as the main line approaches from the west. By 4 and 5 p.m., storms will start to approach our coastal communities. The severe weather threat will not really end until storms start to push off of the coast in the mid evening hours.

The primary mode of severe weather we are concerned about will be damaging straight-line wind in excess of 60 mph. Wind of that speed is enough to cause minor damage to structures that are not well built and to topple trees and powerlines.

There is a low-end chance that a few tornadoes may develop. The primary risk area for tornadic development is expected to be in western portions of the Coastal Empire.

The bottom line is that Wednesday is a day to be weather aware and to have a way to receive critical weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool, especially if your electricity goes out. Another great tool is the WSAV Weather NOW App. It is available in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

If any severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings are issued for your area, be ready to take action in order to stay safe. Stay indoors and away from windows or doors on the lowest level of your home until the threat passes.