TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV)— Tybee Island’s Memorial Day Weekend is looking much different than it has in years past. Some travelers came out to the beach for the long weekend and after seeing some heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday, they found themselves disappointed.

Last Memorial Day Weekend brought 150,000 people to Tybee Island’s beautiful beaches, but this year as the storm swells, the holiday fun seems to have fallen flat.

One visitor, who tells WSAV he bought an umbrella once he saw the beach, says the weather caught him off guard.

“When I left Marietta this morning, it was like 70 degrees, so I was expecting to come out here and enjoy the water just for a brief moment and then to go see my family,” he said.



A family of vacationers tells News 3 they’re considering a change of plans.

“We we’re thinking about catching a movie. We were trying to have a great beach weekend, you know, but we knew the weather was going to be bad, but we didn’t know it was going to rain all day. But still, we just make the best out of it,” they said..



For another family who traveled from India to experience Tybee Island, they expected a much different scene.

“A hot sunny day because we wanted to swim a little bit. But now everything is ruined,” they said.

They say it’s not the warm welcome they were hoping for.

“It’s terrible, terrible, terrible, bad, bad, bad weather. We didn’t expect this kind of welcome when we would get here on Tybee Island. We were so happy that finally on Memorial Day Weekend, it’s a long weekend so, we were so happy that we could come and spend some quality time together with our family and friends. But, as you can see, it’s nothing, it’s really disappointing, you know,” they said sorrowfully.



For another beachgoer, he says he’s finding comfort in something else this holiday weekend.



“Despite what’s going on with the weather, just spending time with my mother and father, that’s all that matters,” he said.

