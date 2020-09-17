Storms cause damage in Effingham County as Tropical Depression Sally approaches Georgia

A tornado-warned thunderstorm caused some significant damage in Effingham County this morning as the rain and thunderstorms from what is now Tropical Depression Sally arrived. In Guyton, a tree toppled onto the roof of a house. Periods of heavy rain and additional strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through the day.

As of 5 am, Sally was a tropical depression with 30 mph wind, centered 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, moving northeast at 12 mph.

While no longer a widespread tropical wind threat, Sally will still bring periods of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to our area today. While a few lingering showers are possible Friday as Sally’s remnants move into South and North Carolina, there will no longer be a threat for severe weather.