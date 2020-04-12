Storm Team 3: The severe weather threat remains for Sunday and into Monday morning







SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Showers and storms will be developing in the area all though the day Sunday. There is a chance that a few storms may become strong to severe. However, the primary severe weather risk is going to be well to our west. In portions of Alabama and Mississippi, the ingredients are in place for the possibility of significant long-track tornadoes to develop.

OUR main concern for Sunday in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be wind in excess of 60 mph along with some periods of heavy rain in stronger storms. Regardless of storms, it is going to be a breezy day. Wind will be out of the southeast between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts can be over 25 mph.

Early Monday morning, a line of storms will begin to move across Georgia. It is likely that some of these storms will become strong and severe. For Monday, the focus for severe storms will be over Georgia and South Carolina.

The primary risk area will be along the Grand Strand and into eastern North Carolina. The main threat for us will remain wind in excess of 60 mph. However, there is a low chance of a few isolated tornadoes developing.

The bottom line….Stay weather aware Sunday and into Monday. Make sure you have a plan in place in case any severe warnings are issued. You also need to have a way to receive severe weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool for that. By downloading the WSAV Storm Team 3 app, you can have alerts sent to you automatically. Stay tuned to WSAV News 3 for all of the latest information.

WSAV Storm Team 3 “app” – https://www.wsav.com/wsav-mobile-apps/