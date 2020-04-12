Storm Team 3: Severe weather threat continues for Monday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The gorgeous weather we had yesterday doesn’t last all weekend long. Our Sunday has already started off mostly cloudy and much warmer…about 20 degrees warmer!

EASTER FORECAST

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will stay under a cloudy sky for the rest of our Easter. Winds will pick up from the southeast up to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in after lunchtime. A few thunderstorms may become strong…with our main threat of gusty winds. Winds may become stronger in strong thunderstorms with gusts up to 40 mph.

The primary risk area today, where the best ingredients for strong or severe storms to develop, will be west of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are where most of the strongest storms are expected to develop and there likely will be long-track tornadoes.

Throughout the afternoon today, our severe weather risk is low but our main threat for severe weather will move in early Monday morning.

MONDAY’S SEVERE STORMS

The severe weather threat extends from early Monday morning through early Monday afternoon. Cloudy skies stick around for Monday morning with very warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A strong southerly wind will continue to pump warm air and moisture ahead of the cold front. This will help fuel the front and keep our chance of severe weather possible.

The strong line of rain will reach our inland communities by 6 am and then track to the east before pushing off-shore around lunchtime. Our risk for severe weather continues until the cold front pushes offshore.







While the line of storms may weaken as it approaches the coastline, severe weather will be a possibility for everyone tomorrow morning.

Our main threats will be strong, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Wind in severe thunderstorms could be as strong as 70 mph. Large hail will also be a possibility.

Our severe weather threat will slowly diminish as the cold front pushes off-shore. It will stall out to our south…this will keep the chance of rain around for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Remember to have a plan to put into action if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your area and to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The best way is by having a NOAA weather radio programmed and ready to receive alerts. The WSAV Storm Team 3 is also a great tool for getting alerts sent straight to your phone.

