STORM TEAM 3: Severe weather possible Thursday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A strong low pressure system with a trailing cold front will be quickly advancing through the southeast tomorrow and passing through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by late Thursday night. The timing this go-around is different than the past two storms we’ve tracked – mainly Thursday evening through early overnight Thursday.

Because of how much moisture and energy is associated with this system, severe weather is not out of the question again. Severe storms will likely form along the cold front Thursday afternoon through early Thursday night.

Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail are all a possibility.

THREATS

One similarity from the past two storms is that our main concern still will be strong and damaging winds with wind gusts of 60 mph or greater. These winds can easily knock down power lines and trees as well as damage houses.

Strong storms embedded in the line of rain could try to rotate. And because of that, isolated tornadoes will be possible tomorrow evening through tomorrow night. Thunderstorms may also produce large hail greater than one inch in diameter.

With the heavy rain from Monday’s storms, we are 4.5″ above our normal rainfall amount. And with more heavy rain (possible 1-2″)moving in tomorrow, flooding will also be possible through Friday morning.

TIMING

The chance of rain will quickly increase through lunchtime Thursday through Thursday night. Models have been suggesting that two lines of showers and storms move in Thursday evening and late Thursday night. We will be watching as severe storms will be possible in both lines.

The first line will approach inland areas by the early evening, quickly travel towards the coastline, and push off-shore by 9 pm. Our severe weather threat will be highest with the evening storms





Heavy rain will still be possible in between lines of rain.

The second line will form shortly after. This line will move off-shore after midnight.





STAY WEATHER AWARE

As always when severe weather is expected… Make sure you have a plan in place in case any warnings are issued. You also need to have a way to receive severe weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool for that. By downloading the WSAV Storm Team 3 app, you can have alerts sent to you automatically. Stay tuned to WSAV News 3 for all of the latest information.

