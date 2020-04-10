Storm Team 3: Severe storms likely Easter Sunday through Monday morning







SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Heading into Easter weekend, conditions will start out sunny and nice for Saturday. On Easter Sunday, conditions will be very different. The development of a significant severe weather event across the southeastern United States is likely.

The primary risk area, where the best ingredients for strong or severe storms to develop, will be west of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Sunday. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama is where most of the strongest storms are expected to develop and there likely will be long-track tornadoes.

As the storm system approaches Georgia and South Carolina from the west on Sunday, showers and storms will be likely though the day. Sunday’s risk for severe weather overall will be lower than for areas the the west.

However, we are still expecting some storms that do develop in our area to become strong and severe.

The severe weather threat will extend into early Monday morning. That is when the primary risk area for strong and severe storms will shift to the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty.

All modes of severe storms will be possible including strong wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, isolated tornadoes, and even a chance of some large hail.

By far the main threat will be from wind gusts in excess of 60 mph Sunday and early Monday morning.

Remember to have a plan to put into action if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your area and to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The best way is by having a NOAA weather radio programmed and ready to receive alerts. The WSAV Storm Team 3 is also a great tool for getting alerts sent straight to your phone.

