Storm Team 3 NOW: Don’t miss WSAV’s annual hurricane special

So far, this hurricane season has been pretty quiet, with only two named storms. But we are just beginning to enter the peak of the season, and on Thursday, NOAA released its updated hurricane forecast for a slightly above-average season.

Regardless, it only takes one storm to cause damage, destruction and devastation.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit our area causing downed trees, widespread power outages and damages to homes and businesses.

One family lost much more. News 3’s Andrew Davis has shared the story of one Savannah family who knows firsthand the dangers of ignoring calls to evacuate. Read that story here.

Storm Team 3 will be sharing local stories and much more in Saturday’s hurricane special — from the latest forecast to what to do before, during and after a storm.

