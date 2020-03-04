Storm Team 3: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Possible Flooding through Thursday

HEAVY RAIN, THUNDERSTORMS, AND POSSIBLE FLOODING THROUGH THURSDAY

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms this morning will become a more widespread heavy rain this afternoon. Areas of flooding possible. Some embedded thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight, heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain and thunderstorms continue. Storm total rain of 2-4″ likely with isolated amounts as high as 6″. The threat of flooding continues into the evening before drier air starts to move in Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Windy as sunshine returns. Northwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Cool sunshine both days with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds. Milder with highs in upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

In the event of severe weather, stay tuned to STORM TEAM 3. If you have a storm report, weather video or a weather picture please send it to pics@wsav.com.