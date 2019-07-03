Stolen AEDs replaced in Bluffton Tuesday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two AEDs that were stolen over Memorial Day weekend were replaced in Bluffton Tuesday.

The Arrhythmia Alliance gave the AEDs to Bluffton Fire to go on the Alljoy Dock and Bluffton Linear Trail.

The public donated the money needed to replace the live saving devices.

“The human brain can only go four to six minutes without oxygen before permanent damage or death,” Captain Lee Levesque of Bluffton Fire said. “So there’s potential for a gap there where the average person who knows what they’re doing has access to these awesome machines.”

Each year, 360,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrest and 90% die as a result. Using a defibrillator with CPR increases the chance of survival by 50%.

Bluffton currently has 18 AEDs in public areas.