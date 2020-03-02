Stepmother arrested in South Carolina on murder charge in disappearance of 11-year-old boy

News

by: KDVR, WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

Gannon Stauch. Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR/WBTW) — A family spokesperson said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.

The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area facing charges of first-degree murder.

Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a news conference at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET today in Colorado Springs to make a “major announcement”.

News13 will stream this news conference on our website here and on our Facebook page here.

This is a developing update. Count on News13 for update.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stock Market Overview


Market Data by TradingView

Trending Stories