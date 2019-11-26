Staying safe on the roads this Turkey Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Traveling for Thanksgiving can give anyone a headache, especially when there are accidents on the road.

As a way to minimize the headache, Chatham County Police are reminding people to buckle up before hitting the road.

The statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign hopes to minimize driver casualties caused by not wearing a seatbelt.

Numerous law enforcement offices across Georgia will be setting up checkpoints to make sure drivers are wearing their seatbelts.

Statistics provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety show the importance of wearing seat belts.

In 2017, 365 people were killed nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

In 2018, 15 people died on Georgia roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of a fatal injury during a crash by 45 percent.

Esquina White, a Neighborhood Liaison Officer from CCPD, says forgetting to buckle up isn’t the only thing people need to be aware of when traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

“There’s going to be a lot of people on the road, everyone’s trying to get to different destinations,” says White. “So, just be aware that you might be late. It’s better to be late than to not arrive at all.”

Distracted driving, not being aware of street signs and rushing while driving are also common causes of car accidents.

CCPD says drivers need to just be extra cautious while driving this weekend.