Statesboro welcomes a new city manager

Statesboro, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro is welcoming a new city manager, and he says he wants to put the community first.

Charles Penny now holds that title. This is his second go-round with this type of job having previously held the position in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Penny has more than 20 years of experience in government.

One of his goals is to make sure he’s serving the people of the area like the group that came out to greet him Tuesday. Penny said he plans to do this by working closely with the city council and the mayor, and getting to know how all of them work over the next few months.

“Help the council, the mayor and the council, do what it is they say they want to do and how to accomplish that. Set the strategy to achieve those goals they say they want to achieve,” Penny said.

Penny said an important element he’ll be bringing to the job is transparency.

“In order for people to support what you’re trying to do we need to be transparent so they understand why we’re doing what we’re doing, why we’re spending their money and what the ultimate goal of a particular project is.”

Residents of Statesboro tell News 3 they’re excited to have Penny come to town. One said she heard about the transformation he helped bring about while in his previous post and she hopes he does the same here.

” I was really excited because I go to Georgia Southern and it’s such a manicured area…but when you get into the city of Statesboro it’s just not the same. I feel like Charles Penny is going to bring so much enthusiasm and an ample amount of help into bringing up the outer areas,” Peyton Rowe said.

Penny also said he’ll be available to the residents in the town and if they call to speak with him, and he’s not available, he’ll always try and return the call personally.