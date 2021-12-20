Statesboro usually sees uptick in residential burglaries in month of December

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro police want to issue a reminder to its residents to be aware of their surroundings and remember to lock your cars and homes.

Police say they usually see an uptick in residential burglaries this time of year. Largely due to the fact that Statesboro is a college town.

“We always see an uptick in residential burglaries in the apartment complex during this time of year,” says Captain Jared Akins. “Obviously because there are few folks left.”

Police have noticed over time that the city is targeted because of this.

“We have had some years where people come out of town and they commit dozens and dozens of those residential burglaries,” said Akins.

So far in December, Statesboro had seven residential burglaries and 16 entering autos. The police department wants its residents to stay on top of locking cars and houses as it’s often a crime of opportunity.

According to captain Akins: “About 90 percent of our entering autos are not forced. Generally they will pass by and not actually force entry or anything.”

Statesboro police also offer free security assessments for business owners and apartment complex managers. For more information please call 912-764-9911.