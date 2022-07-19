SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have shot a man in late June of this year.

On June 27, at 5:54 p.m., the Savannah Police Department responded to a 21-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The man was later transported to Memorial Health in Savannah where he underwent surgery and has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives were able to develop a possible motive with the continued cooperation of the victim and his family. Arrest warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Labeitoaizizi Jawari King Jr. It is believed that he regularly travels between Statesboro and Swainsboro.

King should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on King’s location should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.