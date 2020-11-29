Statesboro Police investigating shooting death of teenager

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department says it is investigating after one person was shot and killed early Friday night.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Rucker Lane, according to early reports.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found Sylvania 19-year-old Morice Shiggs with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. They say “despite medical intervention, [Shiggs] died of his injuries.”

Police say he was not a Georgia Southern University student and that his family has been notified.

Though the investigation is still in its early stages, Detective Cross and Captain Akins are looking for any information that leads to an arrest. Call 912-764-9911, if you know anything.

You can submit anonymous tips to tips@statesboroga.gov.