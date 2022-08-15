STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a damaged apartment building. Officers searched the complex for potential victims and found Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, Sylvania, uninjured.

After confirming that Jenkins had been present when the shots were fired, police discovered that Jenkins was in possession of a firearm with a drum magazine. Additionally, a search of his vehicle that had been abandoned at Eagle Court revealed that Jenkins was also in possession of marijuana.

Detectives interviewed the suspect and determined that Jenkins was a convicted felon due to offenses that ranged from aggravated assault to theft. Officers then charged Jenkins with 1 count of Reckless Conduct, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a

Convicted Felon. Police continue to search for other parties involved.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-

764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.