Statesboro Police investigate homicide at park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say a teenaged boy was shot at Luetta Moore Park on Martin Luther King Drive in Statesboro.

Police say officers responded to reports that someone was injured from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Bulloch County Coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Purvis at (912) 764-9911. You can also submit a tip anonymously with a text to TIPSSPD.