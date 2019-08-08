Statesboro Police Department selling seized guns to benefit the department

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Guns that once belonged to criminals, found at crime scenes, or turned over to the police will now benefit the Statesboro Police Department.

They’ll soon be sold to a federally licensed dealer to pay for new police equipment.

” We feel like that’s a pretty good way for us to get good bang for our buck because we could convert those to department use, but we don’t have any use for a lot of those guns,” Chief Mike Broadhead of the Statesboro Police Department said.

The 40 firearms being sold were described by Chief Broadhead as mostly handguns. They’re being sold to GT Distributors who bid $2,335 for them.

The Chief of Police said the money will be used as store credit in the buyer’s store to purchase things like gun holsters, belts and other key tools.

” We’ll get ammunition that we can go take to the range and practice with. The ammunition it can be expensive and we have a lot of hours of training that we offer to our officers, so having ammunition is just one of those ongoing expenses,” Chief Broadhead added.

Since GT Distributors is a federally licensed dealer, Chief Broadhead said this is important because it will help ensure the guns don’t end up in the wrong hands when they are resold.

” They’re licensed. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulates those businesses and that’s the licensing feature…If you buy it from a federal firearm dealer you do have to go through a background check to purchase that firearm,”



