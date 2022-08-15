STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning.

The Statesboro police responded to a call Saturday morning of shots fired on Rucker Lane at 111 South Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered shell casings on the ground, damaged vehicles, and a ground-floor apartment with a shattered window. Shortly after, a 21-year-old male victim appeared at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening bullet wound on his ankle. The man was interviewed by detectives, treated for his injuries, and released.

The Statesboro Police Department also cleared up rumors on social media regarding the response of a SWAT team and the death of the victim which are completely false.

Police say they spent several hours processing the scene and accessing video footage from the complex’s surveillance cameras. 111 South was the first major apartment complex to share surveillance video with SPD which clearly depicted the incident and proved incredibly useful.

Individuals provided officers with cellphone videos and personal statements. According to detectives, several suspects have been developed and police are attempting to confirm their identities.



Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-

764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.