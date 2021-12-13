Statesboro mayor to host town hall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar is hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Taking place at the Statesboro City Hall located on the second floor in the City Council Chambers, the Town hall will provide attendees with updates regarding several ongoing projects in the city. After the updates, there will be a time for questions and answers.

““It’s a chance for me to share the exciting projects that the City of Statesboro is currently working on, receive feedback from residents and business owners and provide a place for open, friendly discourse amongst neighbors,” McCollar said in a press release on Monday.

McCollar said that it is important to him that the community feels they have a voice and will be listened to.

“This is their city and all the work that myself, the Statesboro City Council, and City staff do is ultimately for them,” McCollar said.

For more information about the town hall, you can check out the Facebook event here.