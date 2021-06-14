Statesboro man arrested on 3 charges relating to child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro man was arrested and charged with three different charges relating to child molestation.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, Reggie Lernard Boykin, 39, was charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Incest and Statutory Rape-Felony.

The June 4 arrest occurred after Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office notified police about an allegation claiming Boykin committed sexual offenses against a juvenile family member for a number of years.

Boykin remains in the Bulloch County Jail. Police urge anyone with information to contact Detective Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip.