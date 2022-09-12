STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) says that Statesboro High School is on lockdown after an inmate escaped a correctional facility nearby.

According to Statesboro PD, a white male escaped from the Department of Corrections and was last seen on foot near Coach Lee Hill Blvd and Jones Mill Road. The man is described as being 5′ 10″ tall and wearing a fluorescent shirt with dark green pants.

Police say that the high school was placed on lockdown as a safety measure due to police presence in the area and was not under serious threat.

SPD ensured the safety of students stating that high schoolers were escorted to their cars or were waiting with staff for parents to arrive.

If anyone sees this inmate please call the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911.