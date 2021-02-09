Statesboro girls make history, Woodville-Tompkins boys get revenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro girls basketball team heads into the region tournament with all the momentum in the world after a 58-40 win over Brunswick in the regular season finale Tuesday night. The win represents a historic moment for the Blue Devils, who are now the only team in school history to finish the season with an undefeated record.
In Savannah, the Woodville-Tompkins boys basketball team didn’t have to wait long to get revenge over a region opponent. Three days after falling to Jeff Davis on the road, head coach Lenny Williams saw his Wolverines bounce back and take down the Yellowjackets 54-49 at home Tuesday night. Junior guard Antonio Hunt led Woodville-Tompkins with 24 points on the night.
Coming up tonight on WSAV at 11, sports director Andrew Goldstein will bring you the highlights from Woodville-Tompkins vs. Jeff Davis and Richmond Hill vs. Effingham County boys. In the meantime, check out all the area scores below, which will be updated as the night goes on:
BOYS
Jeff Davis 49, Woodville-Tompkins 54
Memorial Day 92, First Presbyterian Christian Academy 48
Bryan County 50, Screven County 60
Statesboro 64, Brunswick 48
Richmond Hill 70, Effingham County 81
GIRLS
Veterans 12, Wayne County 32
Aquinas 50, Savannah Christian 69
Johnson County 49, Montgomery County
Long County 40, Appling County 25
Bradwell Institute 37, South Effingham 43
Statesboro 58, Brunswick 40
Bryan County 47, Screven County 50
Richmond Hill 60, Effingham County 8