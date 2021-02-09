Statesboro girls make history, Woodville-Tompkins boys get revenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro girls basketball team heads into the region tournament with all the momentum in the world after a 58-40 win over Brunswick in the regular season finale Tuesday night. The win represents a historic moment for the Blue Devils, who are now the only team in school history to finish the season with an undefeated record.

🚨FINAL SCORE🚨

Lady Blue Devils finish the regular season strong improving to 19-0 (12-0)!! The first time in school history the girls program has went undefeated in the regular season!! #History #StayHungryStayHumble @TheBigGuyWJCL @thejoshaubrey @KyleSandy355 @SandysSpiel pic.twitter.com/wIWpvKwl6E — Statesboro Women’s Basketball (@Statesboro_WBB) February 10, 2021

In Savannah, the Woodville-Tompkins boys basketball team didn’t have to wait long to get revenge over a region opponent. Three days after falling to Jeff Davis on the road, head coach Lenny Williams saw his Wolverines bounce back and take down the Yellowjackets 54-49 at home Tuesday night. Junior guard Antonio Hunt led Woodville-Tompkins with 24 points on the night.

.@WoodvilleSAV didn't have to wait long to get revenge over Jeff Davis



3 days after falling on the road, Woodville-Tompkins picks up a big 54-49 home win over its region foe



Saw Antonio Hunt (@yesiamaj) hit some tough buckets for @CoachLenATL and WT



More tonight @ 11 on @WSAV! pic.twitter.com/UlDNMImGDt — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 10, 2021

Coming up tonight on WSAV at 11, sports director Andrew Goldstein will bring you the highlights from Woodville-Tompkins vs. Jeff Davis and Richmond Hill vs. Effingham County boys. In the meantime, check out all the area scores below, which will be updated as the night goes on:

BOYS

Jeff Davis 49, Woodville-Tompkins 54

Memorial Day 92, First Presbyterian Christian Academy 48

Bryan County 50, Screven County 60

Statesboro 64, Brunswick 48

Richmond Hill 70, Effingham County 81

GIRLS

Veterans 12, Wayne County 32

Aquinas 50, Savannah Christian 69

Johnson County 49, Montgomery County

Long County 40, Appling County 25

Bradwell Institute 37, South Effingham 43

Statesboro 58, Brunswick 40

Bryan County 47, Screven County 50

Richmond Hill 60, Effingham County 8