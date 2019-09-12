Statesboro fire department remembers the lives lost on 9/11

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Fire Department held a ceremony to remember the victims of the 9/11 Terror Attacks.

During the 9/11 ceremony, firefighters lined the sides of the memorial as a wreath reading “never forget” was placed in front of it.

It’s a phrase that means so much to Kathleen Lenkofsky, the events main speaker and a New York native who lived near the city in 2001. During the ceremony, Lenkofsky spoke in detail about that day in September.

She mentioned seeing the Statesboro fire department put on commemorations like this one touches her because it not only honors those who died in the attacks, it also honors how first responders and civilians came together that day to help those in need.

“Coming together is what matters, and being parts of a family and every department is a family, and the fact that they do it here and have this beautiful memorial is so important,” Lenkofsky said.