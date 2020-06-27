Statesboro City Hall closed to public after employee tests positive for COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro City Hall is closed to the public until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, City Manager Charles Penny confirmed Saturday.

The City of Statesboro says the employee was asymptomatic and was sent home for testing after they notified their supervisor that they had been to a local business which had recently closed due to a positive COVID-19 employee. All coworkers who came in contact with the staff member have been notified, will be tested, and are self-isolating for the next 14 days.

“All of us at the City of Statesboro send our best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to our affected staff member,” Penny said. “We’ve been making necessary precautions and preparations to protect our employees and the public, but we knew there was a chance the virus would reach our workforce as it continues to spread across the nation.”

City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, and City employees will continue to report to work. Utility customers will still be able to pay their bills through the following methods:

City Hall drop boxes located at the front porch and back parking lot

By phone at 833-262-5907

Online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/statesboroga/

Utility disconnections will be suspended from June 29 through July 3.

The City says since the beginning of March, it has contracted a professional cleaning service to thoroughly clean City buildings weekly. Masks and temperature and symptom checks have been required inside by all visitors.

“Open and frequent communication with our employees is a top priority during this time,” said City of Statesboro Director of Human Resources Demetrius Bynes. “ We’ve been issuing messages to our employees through multiple media channels, covering a variety of topics from safety and prevention to emotional trauma stemming from COVID-19. Our goal is to establish a knowledgeable and equipped workforce that is prepared for whatever might come its way.”