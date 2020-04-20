SC and Ga. working to process unemployment claims, Bluffton woman says she’s waited 6 weeks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The states of Georgia and South Carolina have paid out literally millions in unemployment benefits in the past few weeks — yet thousands of people are still waiting for that first check.

One of them is Kim Clark, from Bluffton, who spent four years working for a restaurant. She told News 3 she applied about six weeks ago now.

“I go on the site every day and it’s been saying ‘pending’ and I know numerous people that say they’re not getting anything either,” she explained.

Clark says she has two daughters age 16 and 21 and both live with her. She did get a stimulus check but said: “that went for rent right away.”

Jamie Suber, Chief Administrative Officer of South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, offered a statement on Facebook saying the state has had unprecedented numbers of applications.

“I think on average, over the past two to three weeks, I think we’ve been taking over 10,000 calls a day,” said Suber. “So you can only imagine the volume of calls coming into the contact center.”

South Carolina reported that 87,696 people filed for claims during the week ending April 11 and that the agency had processed 268,614 claims in the four weeks since the pandemic began.

South Carolina and Georgia both said agencies are trying to ramp up staff to deal with the incredible numbers of claims.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler also said on Facebook he was “reaching out to those who need their claims processed and who may be getting discouraged.”

“We had more than 400,000 people apply for unemployment in the last week which is more than we saw in the entire year last year,” said Butler.

In Georgia, total claims are not totally nearly 900,000 according to the department of labor.

“Understand that employees are working long hours, 12 to 14 hours a day,” said Butler. “Sometimes they’re showing up to work with 250 voicemails and 1,000 emails in their inbox.”

“They’re going to get to you so please be patient,” he added.

Both Butler and Suber say they are working with a situation that no one anticipated but are determined to get people their benefits. “Because we know so many are in need right now so again we’re dedicated and committed and we’re in this together because we’re all dealing with something that we’ve never seen before,” said Suber.

Clark agrees, but says after more than a month without a paycheck she needs help. Her two daughters still live at home and at this point she is hanging on day to day.

“I’m hoping and praying it’s (unemployment) going to kick through this week but, you know, like I say, you never know at this point,” she said.