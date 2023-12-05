COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Tuesday brought more twists and turns in the Murdaugh saga and the court system in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced it will take over potential public corruption claims in Colleton County. The office told WSAV it is “assuming jurisdiction for all prosecutorial actions,” which could include the State Grand Jury.

Those claims involve Jeffery Hill, who was the former Colleton County Director of Information Technology. He’s also the son of embattled Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill.

The change comes after a direct request from 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone to SLED and the Attorney General’s office. In his letter to the agencies, Stone said the State Grand Jury has quoted “broader” powers to investigate cases than a local grand jury.

“The state grand jury is an investigative body vested with powers county grand juries do not,” Stone said in a statement to WSAV Tuesday morning. “Those include the ability to compel sworn testimony. This power can be helpful in investigations involving potential public corruption.”

Hill was arrested by SLED on Nov. 21 on wiretapping charges. An arrest warrant said Hill “misused his position to unlawfully intercept and listen to conversations.”

In September, Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys filed a motion with affidavits from trial jurors claiming that Becky Hill influenced jurors.

“The clerk of court would go into the sanctity of the jury room before he testified and tell the jurors, ‘don’t be fooled by his testimony. Watch out for his body language,'” said Jim Griffin, one of Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys.

Some of those affidavits claimed Becky Hill had a hand in guiding the jury to a guilty verdict. They say possibly going so far as to fabricate a Facebook post to help remove a juror who may have believed Murdaugh innocent.

A hearing on those allegations is confirmed but no date is set.

Last week, WSAV spoke to Ronnie Richter who is one of the attorneys representing the Gloria Satterfield family. The Satterfield family is one of the many families Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from.

Richter said the allegations against Beck Hill are serious and if they turn out to be true, could be criminal.

“There is a basis for it. I don’t know whether it bears out factually and what all the other jurors will say, but if it is demonstrated true that a member of the clerk’s office went into a jury room and told a jury to disbelieve evidence would be a pretty serious matter,” Richter said.