Parole Board considering releases to address COVID-19 in Georgia prisons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is considering releasing some Georgia inmates to help the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Board says the reason for considering releases is to provide GDC with more flexibility to manage the inmate population.

The Board will be considering clemency for inmates currently serving for non-violent offenses who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence. The majority will be released to community supervision.

“The State Board of Pardons and Paroles understands the concerns and fully supports our state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, including safety protocols implemented by the Department of Corrections. The Parole Board is operating normally and will continue to use its constitutional authority to make clemency release decisions in the interest of public safety,” said Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.