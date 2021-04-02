State of Mind brings food trucks to Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Families in Bluffton have a new place to go for food on the go.

The Backyard State of Mind Park on Bluffton Road is now the home of a food truck pod.

The area opened three weeks ago for lunch every weekday and all day on weekends. There will be a variety of rolling feasts inside the park for the public to enjoy.

“You go to a restaurant, and you know what kind of food you are going to eat,” said Isaac Jimenez, the chef and owner of Maiz Taqueria. “But on any day here, there’s a pizza truck, an ice cream truck, a taco truck — lots of different options.”

The food truck chefs say it’s a great way to get their dishes to people without the expense of a stand-alone restaurant.

“When you go to a restaurant you have to sit down, take the kids, sometimes you can’t take the kids and have some dinner, so you have to get a babysitter. But now, you can bring the kids, they can play, they can sit down,” said Daniel Zuseir of Pete’s Kitchen.



“There are some very talented chefs and cooks and everything else,” said Tim Sneath of Rolling Cow Creamery. “It allows us a place to really show our talents and build something new in Bluffton.”