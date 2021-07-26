State lawmakers to hear public’s input on redrawing district maps

FILE – This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A group of Harvard researchers are coming out against the U.S. Census Bureau’s use of a controversial privacy method on the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn’t produce data that are good enough for redistricting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — State lawmakers are set to meet in Brunswick on Monday evening to discuss how they will redraw district maps.

Every 10 years, states must redraw election districts to reflect the population count gathered by the U.S. Census. Since the 2010 census, Georgia’s population has grown by more than one million people.

Monday’s hearing is part of a series of 10, where lawmakers will listen to the public’s input on how districts should be redrawn.

State Representative Carl Gilliard (D) of Garden City is on the redistricting committee. He expects some changes are likely for districts in Chatham County.

“You have a lot of territory that’s growing in different varieties,” Gilliard said. “Pooler is one of the fastest-growing cities. Chatham County has grown tremendously. I’m gonna be looking at those things and just making sure we have fair practices in reference to how we draw those lines.”

Following the public input hearings, the redrawing process is set to begin on September 30th with a vote in early November, according to Gilliard.

Monday’s meeting is being held at 5 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. The next scheduled hearings are in Albany, Columbus and Macon, with an additional online testimony scheduled for July 30th.

To tune into the public input hearing, click here. You can also submit written testimony online.