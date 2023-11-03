SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A major announcement from the Savannah Convention Center is in the final phases of doubling in size, and with the improvements they’ll be able to book much larger events. However, a bigger facility means they’ll need more accommodations for attendees.

News 3 has learned the state has just approved the construction of a new 400-room hotel to be built on the west side of the center. Interim General Manager Stephen Hall believes the expansion and new hotel will bring close to 400,000 people through the center every year. He explains why it’s good news for the city of Savannah.

“We see historically… that a lot of our attendees for events come back and bring their families, and so the continuing economic impact from visitors for the convention center is huge for the for the Chatham County area,” Hall said.

The Savannah Convention Center expansion is expected to be finished by next Spring. As far as the new hotel, they hope to break ground by next Fall and say the project will take 30 to 36 months to be completed.