SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Worried parents have been scouring local stores and retail web sites trying to find baby formula. The Georgia Attorney General’s office wants parents to know they may face another issue, i.e. they may find the formula in stock, but also find the price increased.

“We are on the lookout for price gouging as it relates to the baby formula shortage crisis,” said Shawn Conroy who heads the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

Conroy reminds consumers that Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency until June 14 which means retailers are on notice that the state will be investigating price gouging complaints.

“Most retailers are playing by the rules but for those that might consider price gouging we want to remind them the law is in effect and the fines can be substantial,” said Conroy.

Conroy indicates that there can be legitimate reasons for consumer prices to increase. One is if the retailer has to pay more for the product and another is increased transportation costs to get the product.

Conroy says they do want to hear from consumers if “they are seeing a substantial price increase that really seems out of line and we want them to report it to us.”

Conroy advises consumers to shop only at brick-and-mortar retailers or to use those retailer’s websites. He warns that scam artists may use the crisis to set up fake websites or set up fake postings on social media.

Conroy says consumers can file a complaint online or call 404- 651-8600.