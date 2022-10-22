SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off this evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet.

Actress Carrie Condon (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as the Academy Award-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Dreamland; Bad Samaritan; Dom Hemingway; The Last Station; and the Oscar-winning short film The Shore.

She also lends her voice to F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Captain America: Civil War.

Actress Kayli Carter (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis

From the red carpet, actress Kayli Carter told WSAV what she felt has been her greatest work so far. “I was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for a film called Private Life which was directed by Tamara Jenkins. That movie, still, is one of the very best scripts I’ve ever read, I’m so proud of it, it’s hard to top it.” said Carter.

Carter also has a recurring role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and a series regular role as Pamela in FX’s limited series, Mrs. America, alongside Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson.

Writer and director Eric Appel (Photo by Hollie Lewis)

On attending the event film writer and director Eric Appel said, “I’m so excited. It’s my first time in Savannah too. I love it, I was looking for the Forrest Gump bench.”

Some of Appel’s work includes Silicon Valley and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival celebrates cinematic creativity from both award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers. Each year, more than 63,000 people attend the eight-day festival, which hosts a wide variety of feature-length and short-form competition film screenings, special screenings, workshops, and panels.