SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On September 24, people will gather to laugh for a good cause. The comedy event titled “Stand Up For Kids” will benefit at-risk youth in the Savannah community.

Hosted by Performance Initiatives, the event will feature Maureen McFadden, Nick Deffley, Dr. Christopher Pugh and Master of Ceremonies Paul Meyer. The comedians are each competing to see who can raise the most money for the community. Whoever raises the most will be awarded the “Crack Up Crown.”

The show starts at 6 p.m. and will be at the Ballroom of the American Legion on Bull Street. Tickets are $40 per person or you can be a sponsor starting at $500. You can learn more about this event and how to purchase tickets by clicking or tapping the link here.