St. Paul CME celebrates 150 years of worship, Rev. Al Sharpton provides special sermon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Generations of families have worshiped at St. Paul’s CME, a church that was founded by slaves some 150 years ago. On Sunday, they celebrated a century and a half of worship at Savannah State’s Tiger Arena.

“The celebration of our anniversary is really a recognition of what God has done for us. Not only for us but for our ancestors, and then I believe it’s a recognition of what God is doing moving forward, so even the generations that will come after us will be able to recognize this day as a significant and a seminal moment in the history of our church,” said Pastor Da’Henri R. Thurmond Sr.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton provided a special anniversary sermon, as well as calling for a day of prayer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery while jury selection for the trial of his death ensues just over an hour down the road in Brunswick.

“There are still those that will act as though lynching us in Brunswick, Georgia is alright. And the problem Lee Merritt tells me is you can’t tell what the jury will do because they’re divided, not on the law but on their opinion,” explained Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network.

Standing alongside Ahmaud’s parents who were in attendance, Sharpton says that the fight is not over.

Comparing this case to that of George Floyd’s, he wants everyone to know that all eyes will be on Georgia, and that justice must be served.

“We see the Arbery case as a 21st century lynching and we want justice. We’re not satisfied just with the verdict in Minneapolis, we want a verdict in Brunswick, we want justice,” Sharpton said.