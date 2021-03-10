St. Pat’s Porch Parties are underway!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your friends and family? Then, check out what some local neighborhoods are organizing. It’s called The SAV ST. Pat’s Spirits Celebration.

It’s basically the same idea that New Orleans came up with when the Mardi Gras parade and celebration was cancelled there. To keep the party going, they created Yardi Gras or porch parties.

The idea is pretty simple. Instead of having festive floats drive by you in a parade, you actually drive by houses decorated like floats or just very festive for the holiday.

I caught up with one of the organizers, Abigail Stevens who explains how it will all work.