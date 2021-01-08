St. Patrick’s Day parade committee considers alternate celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- St. Patrick’s day celebrations have been called off for the second year in a row and that includes Savannah’s world-famous parade.



Those with the planning committee say they will still find a way to honor the patron saint of Ireland in a way that keeps everyone safe amidst the pandemic.

“Our purpose, for our committee, is to honor St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, on his feast day of March 17th,” said John Fogarty, chairman of the committee, “and that’s our main focus.”

“It has developed into something much larger, which spreads out and gives benefit to our community,” he added.

Savannah’s first St. Patrick’s day parade was back in 1824. Since then, it’s only been cancelled a handful of times, for a world war and the Great Depression.



Fogarty says the purpose is to honor the legacy of St. Patrick and the extra business it brings to the city is just a plus.



He says it’s still unclear if there will be a Grand Marshall this year, but they all agree safety comes first.

“It’s sad, but we knew we had to be very fluid in our plans so we were thinking about the what-ifs,” he said, “what are we going to do and we are still working through some of that now.”

Fogarty says they are working with the city and will announce plans in the coming weeks. He says they are looking forward to a grand celebration in 2024 for the parade’s 200 year anniversary.