St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal Announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee elects a new Grand Marshal to represent the city throughout the month-long Irish heritage celebrations.

Committee members poured into the Benedictine Military School to cast their votes for the new grand marshal, and Michael W. Roush Sr. said he was “overwhelmed” when they called his name.

“I’ll tell you what, it was hard to keep it together at that podium right there,” Roush said, overwhelmed with emotion.

Roush is the first grand marshal in his family and the honor is something his son said is “well-deserved.”

“Always be humble and kind, that’s my father to a tee, and anybody that knows him and knows, and ever interacted with him will take that exact sentiment away. He’s always been very humble and very outgoing with everybody and he’s that type of person that would bend over backwards for anybody that asks, and I can’t be more proud,” Michael Roush Jr. said.

Roush has been a member of the parade committee since 1974, and said he is honored to pave the way on St. Patrick’s Day as the 196th Grand Marshal.

Last year’s Grand Marshal, Jerry Counihan will invest Roush on March 1st in a public ceremony.