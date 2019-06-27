St. Jude Dream Home Winner Tours Home for the first time



PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV)

WSAV was proud to announce the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Wednesday evening.

Gregory Proffit of Savannah was the winner of the home.

“This is awesome. Let’s face it. The whole reason for this house being put up is so many people wanna help saint Jude’s. I’m blown away,” said Gregory Proffit.

The money from tickets sold for the contest goes directly to the life saving work done at St. Jude Hospital.

“I know these families are at the worst possible time in their lives. How can anyone deal with a sick child even a slightly sick child? To have St. Jude come in and just embrace them and take care of everything when their doing the treatment just takes so much off their mind,” said Proffit.

Proffit says winning this home is extremely meaningful.

“I’m fired up I’m excited, I think it’s awesome And I’m so glad I got the call. St. Jude was perfect for me when I first came up in the business world and started making more than I was spending. St. Jude was one of the first places I started looking to share my resources,” said Proffit.

He tells News 3 he has a message to those who dedicate their time and talent to the campaign.

“To the people who organize these things and keeps this program going, I don’t have a hat on otherwise I’d tip my hat to you. They do the job day in and day out,” said Proffit.