St. Joseph’s/Candler hospitals providing virtual school camps for children of frontline workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Virtual schooling is challenge for many parents, including healthcare workers on the front lines.

After surveying the needs of their employees, St. Joseph/Candler hospitals decided to partner with local YMCA’s. Together they’ve set up E-Camps all around Chatham County so healthcare workers can focus on helping the sick.

“Just talking to managers and supervisors throughout the system they indicated that there was lots of concerns from our coworkers about how their children were going to address the online school program,” said Steve Pound, vice president of Human Resources, “while they needed to be at work at the same time.”

Pound says about 70 students are in YMCA centers across Chatham County and they are still enrolling.

Program director, Joquana Kelson says children are temperature checked, kept distant in the classroom and required to wear masks.

“We have to help them log on and help them with their transition just redirecting you know,” said Kelson. “We assist with reading and math,” she said, “so any questions they have we are here to assist.”

She says despite occasional technical issues most of the students are happy to learning and out of the house.

“Even though this virtual situation is stressfull for everyone,” said Kelson, “I feel like it’s good for me because I am still able to connect with the children and help out with this cirtical childcare.”

Pound says they even offer laptops to employees at discounted prices based on their income.

“We make it our mission to take care of coworkers and do what we can to relieve the stress they have,” said Pound.

Pound says the program will continue through the fall and then at the end they will reevaluate needs.